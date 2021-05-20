TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu…

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private…

BBNaija Vee accused of not supporting Laycon’s music career

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija star, Vee has been accused of not supporting Laycon’s career.

According to a troll identified as @MelvinEmcee  Vee does not promote Laycon’s songs on social media.

“Vee e dey hard u promote laycon album on your page biko… why??”

READ ALSO

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was…

Preparation towards BBNaija lockdown reunion (Video)

Reacting to this, the reality star said that she plays Laycon’s songs on speaker whenever she’s getting ready on set adding that she also sing along as a good fan would do. She then urged the fan to stay clear of her page and never try to come for her again.

In her words;

“Whenever I’m on set getting ready, I play his songs on a loudspeaker and sing along like the fan I am, for other people to hear. That is promotion. Don’t ever come for me”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu reacts after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Vee accused of not supporting Laycon’s music career

Musicians, Skales and MC Galaxy fight dirty on social media

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

‘There can only be one of me’ – Tiwa Savage brags

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in war of word as anticipated fight appears to…

Senate proposes 15 years imprisonment for anyone who pays ransom to kidnappers

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More