BBNaija Vee accused of not supporting Laycon’s music career

Big Brother Naija star, Vee has been accused of not supporting Laycon’s career.

According to a troll identified as @MelvinEmcee Vee does not promote Laycon’s songs on social media.

“Vee e dey hard u promote laycon album on your page biko… why??”

Reacting to this, the reality star said that she plays Laycon’s songs on speaker whenever she’s getting ready on set adding that she also sing along as a good fan would do. She then urged the fan to stay clear of her page and never try to come for her again.

In her words;

“Whenever I’m on set getting ready, I play his songs on a loudspeaker and sing along like the fan I am, for other people to hear. That is promotion. Don’t ever come for me”