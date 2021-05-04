BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each other over celebrities who chill together

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Sport
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, now reality star, Lilo Aderogba better known as Lilo has lashed out at people who are fond of cursing each other over celebrities who chill together.

Lilo went on to refer to such people as being dumb.

She wrote, ”It’s the dumb ass people that curse each other on this app over celebrities that chill together for me. Lol

This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi…

It’s time to organize self defense classes for women –…

You’ll now blame your village people for you stagnant life, when really you’re your own problem in life

Summary: If you curse, it goes back to you. *in Bella’s voice* you wish me bad o back to sender”

Recall that Nengi had also lashed out at people bringing down her friends, family and brand.

See also: This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi speaks on those pulling down her friends, brand and tea

