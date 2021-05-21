BBNaija’s Neo recounts how he was saved from police harassment on his way to Ikeja

Big Brother Naija housemate turned reality star, Neo has recounted his experience on police harassment.

Neo in a long post via his Twitter handle revealed he was on his way to Ikeja in Lagos state when the private car he was in was stopped.

He revealed he was however saved by his profile.

See his narration below;

This Nigeria will never change because even police sef join dey street to obtain you, the same people who are suppose to defend US, now it’s private vehicles with unidentified men wearing natives and police face masks that arrest you. WTH!

Earlier today. I was in a private vehicle with a Driver heading towards ikeja. I was listening to music and going through my phone. Next thing I noticed 3 uniformed policemen started entering the vehicle.

They instructed the driver to start following the private car they came in.. I was a bit frightened but was calm.. When I proceeded to tell them who I was. They said I was raising my voice.. and started to threaten me.

When they recognized me, they decided to let me go saying it’s because of my Profile.. So this is how if I wasn’t NEO they would just start harassing a young person because he is sitting at the back of a private car? What’s really going on in this country.. I’m tired.!!!