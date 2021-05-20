‘Be careful of people you roll with’ Bobrisky warns as 100k people unfollow embattled Hushpuppi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


San

Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, has cautioned Nigerians to be wary of the people they follow and call friends.

This comes after Hushpuppi’s Instagram account was deactivated after a hundred thousand users unfollowed him.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai by the FBI for suspected fraud in cybercrime and money laundering, according to report.

Hushppupi has been denied bail in the United States on several occasions, despite hiring a top prosecutor, Gal Pissetzky, to represent him in his alleged fraud case.

Hushpuppi’s Instagram followers have dropped from 2.5 million to 2.4 million, according to a post posted on Instagram by Bobrisky.

People should be careful who they roll with during their good times, according to Bobrisky, who characterized the situation as a sad reality case.

He wrote: See human beings from 2.5 million followers 100.000 has unfollowed him. Sad reality story. Be careful of people you roll with now that you are balling o.

