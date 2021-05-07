Being single is not easy – James Brown reveals he needs a man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown who refers to himself as the Princess of Africa in a recent statement has revealed his current relationship status.

According to the post he made on his social media timeline, James Brown disclosed that it is not easy being single.

He went further to reveal that he needs a man.

He wrote, ”It is not easy to be single, I ned a man.”

See his post below;

James Brown is considered the arch-rival of crossdresser, Bobrisky and the two have not been on a good term for some while.

Recall that in a recent report, Bobrisky took to social media to brag about his achievements and one of them involves him having 10 rich boyfriends among others.

