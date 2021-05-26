”Beware of loving any woman other than your wife” – Toke Makinwa’s crush and Rapper, Drake tells men

Popular Canadian rapper and Toke Makinwa’s crush, Drake recently shared some words of wisdom with men about anger management, earning respect, gambling, family Love, and a promiscuous lifestyle.

Drake who is a father of one and was also recently crowned “Artist of the Decade at Billboard Music Awards 2021, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself posing with his friends.

In his caption, he wrote: “Never show anger at slight. Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words. Respect the members of your blood family. Gambling is recreation, not a way to earn a living. Love your father, your mother, your sister, think harder about who you call your brothers and beware of loving any woman other than your wife…”

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinea has never been shy about her likeness for Drake but so far, there has been no response from him.

