TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite…

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan…

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of…

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum?…

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still…

‘One day, i will make a scape goat’ – Actress,…

Bobrisky brags about his ability to have s*x and not to get pregnant

Entertainment
By Kafayat
bobrisky

Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to brag about his ability to have sex and not get pregnant.

According to the 28-year-old crossdresser,  his boyfriend usually appreciates him because no matter how they have sex, he can never get pregnant.

In his words;

READ ALSO

Bobrisky discloses to fans what his boyfriend appreciates…

‘Be careful of people you roll with’ Bobrisky warns as 100k…

“My guy said I appreciate d fact that you can’t take in… I just they pour am inside… No pregnancy story…But I’m happy sha … Pour everything inside with ur full chest baby. No pregnancy story”

Reacting to this;

@penultimate_tv wrote “Bobrisky has been giving us content for years now… Sensible and useless… all na content”

@jagzgram wrote “Abeg no vex Bob .. na for Toto or for yansh ..I no understand again ooo.. u ND cruise na 5&6”

@skyebeeofficial wrote “Sometimes, I jz shake my head to know of my brain is still there, nothing way person no go see fii uncle Bobo’s page”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite s*x position

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan attack each other

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her fellow women in a…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of late COAS

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike Ezuruonye’s excess…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don Jazzy declares Wizkid the African artist of the decade

‘I am strong, hardworking, smart, intelligent’ – Mercy Aigbe…

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo discloses what he finds most important in life

Mercy Aigbe shares secret to being happy with her fans

Bobrisky discloses to fans what his boyfriend appreciates most about him

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her suspension from…

Bobrisky brags about his ability to have s*x and not to get pregnant

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More