Bobrisky brags about his ability to have s*x and not to get pregnant

Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to brag about his ability to have sex and not get pregnant.

According to the 28-year-old crossdresser, his boyfriend usually appreciates him because no matter how they have sex, he can never get pregnant.

In his words;

“My guy said I appreciate d fact that you can’t take in… I just they pour am inside… No pregnancy story…But I’m happy sha … Pour everything inside with ur full chest baby. No pregnancy story”

Reacting to this;

@penultimate_tv wrote “Bobrisky has been giving us content for years now… Sensible and useless… all na content”

@jagzgram wrote “Abeg no vex Bob .. na for Toto or for yansh ..I no understand again ooo.. u ND cruise na 5&6”

@skyebeeofficial wrote “Sometimes, I jz shake my head to know of my brain is still there, nothing way person no go see fii uncle Bobo’s page”