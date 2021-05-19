Bobrisky laments bitterly about how his haters are initiating those who like him

Nigerian Crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to lament bitterly about how his haters are initiating those who like him.

According to the 28-year-old, lots of people come to his comment section to fight those who make positive comments about him.

Speaking further, Bob said he no longer cares about what people say about him in the current state of his life, and people should stop pushing others to hate or attack him simply because they don’t like him.

“How do you feel when you read some nice comments about me on my page, and you go under the good comment to fight that person for saying good things about me. Must you force other people to dislike me too? Stop pushing ur stupidity on others. Y attack someone who said good things about me just because you don’t like me ? How is you liking me affecting my banks account in d first place? At dis point of my life I don’t care who doesn’t like me yeah !!!! Me move.” Bobrisky wrote