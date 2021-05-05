Bobrisky lists all his achievements ahead of his 29th birthday

Bobrisky has listed out all his achievements ahead of his 29th birthday.
According to Bobriksy, some of his achievements includes owning houses in Lekki, his luxury cars, he dates richest guys in Nigeria and a few others.
Taking to Instagram to brag about all these, the controversial crossdresser wrote;
“Meet bobrisky …
She is 28yrs super rich,
She is beautiful
She own houses in Lekki
Her car garage is lit … with mad machines
She is so famous
She is dating top 10 richest guys in Nigeria,
Omg she slays hand down more than d real gender
She is an ambassador to 15 different brands
She has d best heart ever
She has helped a lot of Nigerians, home and abroad. Pls let her brag o”
