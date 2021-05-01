Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer has a p*nis

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed that he can not be accused of rape because he longer has a p*nis.

According to the 28-year-old, if anyone accuses him of being a rapist, he would take off his clothes to show that he is no longer a man.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Bobrisky wrote;

“Thank God say I don turn my former thing to kpekus now, I don join womanhood. If you like to accuse me of rape I go just off my pant show them oga police say na kpekus there. No laugh please. my own kpekus make sense pass my fellow women own self.”

Reacting to this;

@jkontee_fancyface wrote: You will always be a man…change it 100 times if you like

@skyboyarmani wrote: For where

@i_am_mills wrote: How many times u won change ur kpekus

@odion9546 wrote: Make I see first small.

Via Kemi Filani News
