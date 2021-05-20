TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu…

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she…

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau reportedly killed after ISWAP attack

News
By San

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Boko Haram faction Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), has reportedly died.

According to Eons Intelligence reports, he was killed in an attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter group.

Boko Haram’s hideout in Sambisa was raided by ISWAP fighters led by their leader, Bana Duguri.

READ ALSO

Meet The White Boyfriend Of One Of The #Chibok Girls Who…

Breaking: 300 schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara

Shekau is said to have detonated a bomb in order to prevent being apprehended alive.

This isn’t the first time that Shekau’s death has been recorded. If this is the case, ISWAP is expected to make an announcement in the coming days.

Related; America places $7million bounty on Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau

Shekau weeps in new audio, seeks protection against Nigerian troops’ firepower

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu reacts after…

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly launched contact…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede hints fans about her finding love again

‘Thank you for staying true through the years’ – Falz pens…

Turkish man thrown out of airplane for allegedly hitting a Nigerian (Video)

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau reportedly killed after ISWAP attack

BBNaija Vee accused of not supporting Laycon’s music career

Musicians, Skales and MC Galaxy fight dirty on social media

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More