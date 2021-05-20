Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau reportedly killed after ISWAP attack

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Boko Haram faction Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), has reportedly died.

According to Eons Intelligence reports, he was killed in an attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter group.

Boko Haram’s hideout in Sambisa was raided by ISWAP fighters led by their leader, Bana Duguri.

Shekau is said to have detonated a bomb in order to prevent being apprehended alive.

This isn’t the first time that Shekau’s death has been recorded. If this is the case, ISWAP is expected to make an announcement in the coming days.

