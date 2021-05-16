Buhari leaves for France on Sunday for African Finance Summit

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide
President Buhari departs Nigeria for a three-day Summit in Sochi , Russia

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave the country on a trip to France to participate in the African Finance Summit.

The statement released read below;

PRESIDENT BUHARI TO PARTICIPATE IN AFRICAN FINANCE SUMMIT IN PARIS, MEET WITH EMMANUEL MACRON ON SECURITY

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, May 16, 2021, depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit to attend African Finance Summit which will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

The Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

During the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines.

Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Also on the trip are: National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
May 15, 2021

