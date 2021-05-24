Bunch of Hypocrites’ – Rosy Meurer fires back at critics after she was bashed for shading single ladies (videos)

Recall that Rosy Meurer came under fire some hours ago after she took to her social media timeline to share a photo that negatively portrayed her fellow women.

Well following the criticism, Rosy Meurer has fired back as she termed her critics as ‘Bunch of Hypocrites.”

Responding to her critics, Rosy described them as a bunch of hypocrites and stated her post wasn’t directed to anyone in particular.

Watch the videos she shared below

Rosy Meurer is married to popular entrepreneur, Olakunle Churchill who is ex to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

They both have a son together, who they recently welcomed.