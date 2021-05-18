TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where…

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic…

Burna Boy sparks reaction after saying he’s not a Nigerian artiste

Entertainment
By Olumide
Burna boy-twice-as-tall

Popular singer and songwriter, Burna Boy has sparked reactions on social media following a statement where he claimed not to be a Nigerian artiste.

He made this known on Twitter while reacting to a discussion about his achievements as an international artist.

A Davido fan account – going by the username, A Better Time, gotten from Davido’s album – said of Burna during the discussion: “He was *just an average star back in Nigeria and Africa at large, more like an artist with prospects, unlike his peers who had to do it on their own from day one.”

READ ALSO

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji…

Wike reportedly gifts Burna Boy Land, money to build on it…

A fan of Burna’s then defended the Grammy-award winner and Burna tweeted, telling his fan to ignore the “delusional fanbases.”

Burna wrote: “Bro. Don’t get worked up. It’s Nigerian Twitter with 2 delusional fanbases, trust me You are not talking to actual people if their handles look like that.”

A follower responded to the discussion, saying Burna will soon leave Twitter Nigeria for Nigerians.

 

And Burna replied: “Me wey no even be Nigerian artist.”

 

A follower told Burna that he’s denying his motherland and Burna responded: “I’m from here and I live here because I love my home and my people, E no pass like that. I don’t make money from Nigeria. Na only cruise dey here.”

 

Another follower hit back, telling Burna that he made money from Rivers State governor Wike during the homecoming ceremony organized for him in Rivers state.

Burna denied this, writing: “Lol. I didn’t get a dime. Only the artists who honoured me by performing at my homecoming were paid. Get your facts right.”

See the tweets below.

His statement has since sparked different reactions online.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia Momodu at their…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly launched contact…

Man reveals his friends reactions when he told them he has never cheated on his…

Burna Boy sparks reaction after saying he’s not a Nigerian artiste

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu reacts after…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Singer, Timaya floods social media with photos from his 3rd child, Maya’s…

‘This is a feeling money cannot buy’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More