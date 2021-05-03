Chidinma Ekile quits secular music to become a gospel music minister of God (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile has joined the few list of Nigerian artistes that have abandon secular music for gospel music.

Chidinma made the latest decision known over the weekend which concise with her 30th birthday.

The singer wrote in a post to Instagram on Sunday that she was now a “crusader of the gospel of Jesus” and has released a single ‘Jehovah Overdo’.

Chidinma is now signed to Eezee Concepts which is also home to gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

“My name is Minister Chidinma Ekile. I’m a crusader of the gospel of Jesus. I’m a crusader of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” she wrote.

Chidinma was the winner of Project Fame West Africa 2010  and she won the hearts of many with her sonorous voice when she emerged winner of the music talent show.

She would later be known as Ms. Kedike following her 2012 hit song ‘Kedike’ off her debut album Chidinma.

