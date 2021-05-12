TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo…

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten…

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha…

Chidinma Ekile takes her newly found evangelism to the next level, storms beer parlor to preach the gospel (video)

Entertainment
By San
chidinma-beer-parlour-gospel

Popular Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile has taken her evangelism to the next stage, only days after declaring that she has ditched secular music in favor of gospel.

The Igbo-born singer posted a video of herself in a beer parlor preaching the gospel of God to drinkers.

“Street Evangelism. The other day during our street evangelism.” Chidinma wrote, as she shared the video.

READ ALSO

Jesus is Coming Soon – Chidinma Ekile Makes First Speech…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal…

Read Also: Jesus is Coming Soon – Chidinma Ekile Makes First Speech After Transitioning Into A Gospel Musician

Chidinma earlier made the announcement on Instagram, according to the 30-year-old wrote:

“MY NAME IS MINISTER CHIDINMA EKILE. I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS… I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chidinmaekile (@chidinmaekile)

Here are some of the responses she got on her post:

Exclusive Oracle wrote, “Everybody should respect their limit … Meet people one on one don’t interrupt other peoples businesses … Na over sabi dey cause am”

Blinxcavali wrote, “Since she chose to record it for the gram, her reward is clout. Do it in secret and God that sees in secret will reward openly”

One Malik the king wrote, “Let her respect people na! If it was a native doctor who went there with his regalia to perform, they will start taking”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Chidinma Ekile takes her newly found evangelism to the next level, storms beer…

Nollywood celebrities sympathize with Ada Karl over brutal armed robbery attack

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

my heartbreak songs are stories of other people – Fireboy DML says,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in…

Annie Idibia fires a troll who advised that ‘Ned’s’ eyes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More