Children will disgrace you – Toyin Abraham says as Ire runs to his dad as they test his loyalty

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham, recently took to her social media timeline to share a lovely video of her, her husband, Kolq Ajeyemi and their son, Ire partaking in the trending TikTok challenge.

The challenged involves couples testing their children’s loyalty by running in opposite directions to see which one the child follows.

Well, Abraham tried it with her beau, Kolade Ajeyemi and their son, Ire and the results have left social media users amused.

In the first part of the video, little Ire is seen running towards his father but the actress remains hopeful that he’ll eventually come to her.

In the second part of the video, the couple switched positions but it was the same result – Ire ran towards his father much to the displeasure of his mother who went after him, reminding the little boy that she birthed him.

She shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: ”Children will disgrace you.”

 

