Children’s day: Adulthood is bleaching, draining and suffocating – BBNaija’s Ka3na

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate now reality star, Ka3na Jones also known as the Boss Lady has joined the rest of the world to celebrate children on their day.

Ka3na in a post via her social media timeline went on to reveal that adulthood is bleaching, draining and suffocating.

The BBNaija star also revealed what she would have told her younger version if she could go back in time.

Ka3na wrote via her official Twitter handle, ”Adulthood is bleaching, draining and suffocating.

If I could say something to my 16yr old self; it would be “RELAX KA3NA! ALLOW LIFE PLAY OUT”

Celebrating all the children & Parents around the world 🌎

Happy Children’s Day! #ChildrenDay”