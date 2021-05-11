Comedian Bovi narrates how a Dj sabotage Davido’s show, calling him disrespectful

Nigerian comedian Bovi has used social media to pay respect to Nigerian sensational singer Davido, who is celebrating his tenth year in the music industry.

Bovi recounts how Davido and his 30 billion gangs raided a lounge for a performance in an Instagram update.

The mood changed dramatically as the crowd danced enthusiastically to Davido’s newly released single, “Dami Duro.”

However, as everybody pranced and spun, the unexpected occurred: the DJ turned off the music system on purpose. He said Davido refused to greet him when he entered the lounge when challenged.

The crowd apologised on Davido’s behalf, according to Bovi, but the DJ was not appeased but DJ was hell-bent on ruining Davido’s show that night. Despite the crowd’s apology, the DJ was unconcerned.

Read; Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He Caught Her Twerking (Video)

The comedian narrated: