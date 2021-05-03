Comedian, Mr Macaroni celebrates 28th birthday in an unexpected way

Nigerian comedian and actor, Mr Macaroni is celebrating his 28th birthday in an unexpected way.

According to Mr Macaroni, because he clocked 28, he decided to do a giveaway for 28 random people on the streets of Lagos.

In the video the skit maker shared, he was seen giving out bundles of cash to market women and traders.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@realwarripikin wrote “Awwwww you doing wellllll… happy birthday more life”

@janemena wrote “Happy Happy birthday boss….Thanks for the many laughter and lessons we’ve had from you and your crew and more more to come in Jesus name, Amen. Wishing you Gods love, laughter, prosperity and long life, Amennnnn”

@yetundebarnabas wrote “Smiled watching this God bless u”

@funnyfrosh wrote “U made alot of people smile, even me wey de watch de smile, such a Kind heart… God bless you sir, more life more money, good health, once again happy birthday boss”