TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates…

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer…

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged…

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

Comedian, Mr Macaroni celebrates 28th birthday in an unexpected way

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and actor, Mr Macaroni is celebrating his 28th birthday in an unexpected way.

According to Mr Macaroni, because he clocked 28, he decided to do a giveaway for 28 random people on the streets of Lagos.

In the video the skit maker shared, he was seen giving out bundles of cash to market women and traders.

READ ALSO

‘I am scared of being exposed’ – Bobrisky…

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@realwarripikin wrote “Awwwww you doing wellllll… happy birthday more life”

@janemena wrote “Happy Happy birthday boss….Thanks for the many laughter and lessons we’ve had from you and your crew and more more to come in Jesus name, Amen. Wishing you Gods love, laughter, prosperity and long life, Amennnnn”

@yetundebarnabas wrote “Smiled watching this God bless u”

@funnyfrosh wrote “U made alot of people smile, even me wey de watch de smile, such a Kind heart… God bless you sir, more life more money, good health, once again happy birthday boss”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates sad comments

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing guest to spray…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl finally…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer has a p*nis

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing CCTV footage

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

Your gave birth to yourself – Mercy Johnson gushes over video of Ruth…

Comedian, Mr Macaroni celebrates 28th birthday in an unexpected way

This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi speaks on those pulling…

‘My Heir Apparent’ – Davido eulogizes Chioma’s son,…

Dirty looking Igbo smoker, stop blames, go & work – Timaya to Eedris…

Actor, Chris Attoh secretly holds third wedding with another woman

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More