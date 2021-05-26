TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle…

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her…

Actor, Jim Iyke takes Tonto Dikeh on an expensive lunch date…

“Stop cursing my son & husband”- Toyin Abraham…

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

Toyin Abraham’s fans embark on 3days prayer and fasting for…

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a…

School at old age is beautiful but the stress in the age of the…

‘You are looking for trouble’ – Fans react as…

“Cut one loser friend off ” – says BBNaija star, Kiddwaya as he advises fans on how to achieve personal growth

Social Media drama
By San

Kiddwaya, a billionaire son and former Big Brother Naija ex- housemate, has taken to social media to advise his adoring fans and followers to scrutinize their circle.
People should cut off loser friends in their lives and replace them with those who are doing well for themselves, according to the Big Brother Naija star.

Kiddwaya went on to say that, while the decision is difficult to make, it is required for personal growth.

READ ALSO

Wahala for who no get Blue tick – reactions as Laycon…

You talk too much – Nigerians drag Kiddwaya

Read; The money might fade but the respect won’t – Kiddwaya says, Nigerians react

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted,

“Audit your circle. Cut one looser friend off and add one winner friend. Team dynamics is so important for your own personal growth. It’s a tough decision but a necessary one”.

See his tweet below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle ourselves”…

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her suspension from…

Actor, Jim Iyke takes Tonto Dikeh on an expensive lunch date (Photos)

“Stop cursing my son & husband”- Toyin Abraham breaks down in…

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

Toyin Abraham’s fans embark on 3days prayer and fasting for her family

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a secret wedding…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Cut one loser friend off ” – says BBNaija star, Kiddwaya as he advises fans on…

Kim Kardashian failed the baby bar exam

DJ Cuppy accredits her many privileges to her father’s blood, sweat and tears

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva shower accolades on Toyin Abraham

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a secret wedding…

Fans blast Laide Bakare for her response to Eniola Badmus’s post asking people…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More