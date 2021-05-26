“Cut one loser friend off ” – says BBNaija star, Kiddwaya as he advises fans on how to achieve personal growth

Kiddwaya, a billionaire son and former Big Brother Naija ex- housemate, has taken to social media to advise his adoring fans and followers to scrutinize their circle.

People should cut off loser friends in their lives and replace them with those who are doing well for themselves, according to the Big Brother Naija star.

Kiddwaya went on to say that, while the decision is difficult to make, it is required for personal growth.

Read; The money might fade but the respect won’t – Kiddwaya says, Nigerians react

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted,

“Audit your circle. Cut one looser friend off and add one winner friend. Team dynamics is so important for your own personal growth. It’s a tough decision but a necessary one”.

See his tweet below,