Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M (Video)

DMW boss and Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido who is this month celebrating his 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry has announced his talent hunt show.

Davido revealed the talent hunt will be 100 per cent virtual and the winner will be going home with N4.8million as prize.

He wrote, “people! Tag someone who you think can win my global talent competition! Calling all singers and dancers. I am giving away $10,000 in cash and a chance to go live with myself on IG by hosting a global talent competition in partnership with @orbiiitapp

Join for free now or share it with someone who has what it takes to win this! Submissions are now live on orbiiit.com/davido.”