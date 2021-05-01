Davido celebrates Chioma on her 26th birthday, refers to her as ‘mama Ify,’ she reacts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
Chioma Davido

Recall that theinfong reported some hours ago that Chioma celebrated her 26th birthday with new pictures and one of them was photobombed by her son Ifeanyi.

See also the moment Ifeanyi playfully photobombs his mother, Chioma’s 26th birthday photoshoot (video)

As at the time of the above report, DMW boss, Davido was yet to celebrate her.

However, a few hours later, Davido shared a photo of Chioma to celebrate with her but he referred to her as Mama Ifeanyi, which has spark mixed reactions online.

This situation proves there is a broken romantic relationship between them as Davido was known for always referring to Chioma as  ‘Wifey’ or ‘Assurance.’

It however looks like there is no more assurance for Chioma as she is now “Mama Ify”

“All God’s blessings on your birthday today, make it a great one Mama Ify”, Davido wrote.

Chioma in reaction, sent a simple ‘Thank you ‘.

