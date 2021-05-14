Davido celebrates his first daughter, Imade on her 6th birthday

Singer, Davido’s first child, Imade is celebrating her 6th birthday today, the 14th of May.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, David said he loves how his young girl is growing and he promised to make her enjoy her birthday.

Sharing photos of Imade, the father of 3 wrote;

“Happy Birthday to my 1st born @realimadeadeleke !! I love the smart young girl u have grown to become .. and Daddy loves you so much! IMACHELLA THIS WEEKEND WE LIT!!”

Reacting to this birthday wish,

@Imade wrote “Thank you, daddy! #Imachella2021 … We move”

@chairmanhkn wrote “Happy birthday Imade! Uncle loves you”

@zlatan_ibile wrote “Omo daddy”

@officialtoyinadewale wrote “Happy happy birthday dear daughter longlife and prosperity Ijmn”

@iamnasboi wrote “Happy birthday imade! More endorsements. God bless your new age”