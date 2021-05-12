TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife,…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo…

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten…

Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s…

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

Entertainment
By Olumide

Recall that DMW boss has been in the news in the past few hours after a man on Twitter claimed his hit song ‘Jowo’ was written by Victor AD.

Following the report, Victor AD took to social media to deny the report.

See also: Victor AD denies writing ‘Jowo’ for Davido

READ ALSO

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians…

Victor AD denies writing ‘Jowo’ for Davido

Well, the lawyer to Davido, Bobo F. Ajudua has cleared the air on who wrote the hit single ‘Jowo’ for his client.

Prince Bobo in a new post on his Twitter handle disclosed who owns the songs Jowo and the music video.

he tweeted

“As far as I know, Jowo was performed by Davido, written by David Adeleke & Oladeinde Okubajo aka @Davido & @Deindeofficial and prod by Jerry Jethro & Peter A. Kehinde Emmanuel aka Napji & Majicboi. That’s as far as I know. Don’t shoot me I’m just the guy that did the paperwork :)”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

my heartbreak songs are stories of other people – Fireboy DML says,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in…

Annie Idibia fires a troll who advised that ‘Ned’s’ eyes…

Ramadan fast continues as Sultan of Sokoto declares Thursday Eid-el-Fitr day

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More