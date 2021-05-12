Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

Recall that DMW boss has been in the news in the past few hours after a man on Twitter claimed his hit song ‘Jowo’ was written by Victor AD.

Following the report, Victor AD took to social media to deny the report.

Well, the lawyer to Davido, Bobo F. Ajudua has cleared the air on who wrote the hit single ‘Jowo’ for his client.

Prince Bobo in a new post on his Twitter handle disclosed who owns the songs Jowo and the music video.

he tweeted

“As far as I know, Jowo was performed by Davido, written by David Adeleke & Oladeinde Okubajo aka @Davido & @Deindeofficial and prod by Jerry Jethro & Peter A. Kehinde Emmanuel aka Napji & Majicboi. That’s as far as I know. Don’t shoot me I’m just the guy that did the paperwork :)”.