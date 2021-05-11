Davido reacts to his colleagues not hailing him for his 10th year anniversary

Nigerian singer and DMW record label owner, David Adeleke Davido has reacted to his colleague in the entertainment industry not celebrating him as he clocks 10 years in the industry.

Recall that Davido recently celebrated his 10th year in the industry and the only big name that seems to have congratulated him is Mavin boss and producer, Don Jazzy.

A fan of Davido pointed this out on Twitter where he wrote, ”

most of the praises Davido got for his 10th anniversary came from his fans.. his colleagues out there acting all blind and shii.”

Davido reacted to the tweet as he said it is not new.

See the post below;