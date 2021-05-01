Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates sad comments

Social media users have reacted to singer, Davido’s birthday message to his baby mama, Chioma.

Recall that the father of 3 shared a photo of Chioma to celebrate her.

In the birthday message, Davido referred to the mother of one as Mama Ifeanyi compared to the sweet words he used to use for her.

In his words;

“All God’s blessings on your birthday today, make it a great one Mama Ify”,

Sadly, this message didn’t go down well with some of his fans who have long been rooting for Davido and Chioma’s ‘Assurance Love’

See some social media reactions below;

@hanna_umaru wrote, “Na wah o. No love is permanent in life, except the love of God.”

@amydeekeh wrote, “Davido you Dey mad ooo, it’s better you didn’t even wish her at all or you should hv done it privately…. Ahn ahn what’s this na”

@lingeries_hub wrote, “Omo, from my wife to mama ify, see the time he wished her self…. Contraceptive could have prevented this.”

@Chinenyeev wrote, “But he would have not wished her at all than setting her up for drags”

reall_princess_candy added, “If it was before ehn like we for don see all kind of surprises from Davido..this life no balance.”