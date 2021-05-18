Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog voice” insult with his new jewellery (Video)

Davido, the Nigerian celebrity singer, recently received a new expensive piece of jewellery, and his brother, Adewale Adeleke, took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Wizkid, Davido’s counterpart in the industry, sent in a tweet that was allegedly directed at him back in 2017. My people make una remember tell Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog speech, Wizkid wrote at the time.



The tweet, which is still up on Wizkid’s social media page, is one of the reasons why Davido has been associated with the “frog accent” insult on the internet from time to time.

In a recent post, Davido has shown that he has risen above the demeaning insult by transforming it into a piece of jewelry.

The singer flaunts his latest jewellery item, which is sculpted as a frog and features his signature 30BG tag, in a new video posted to his social media page.

Davido captioned the video, DISRESPECTFUL

His brother made a comment pertaining to this post saying: