TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new…

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where…

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to…

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog voice” insult with his new jewellery (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Davido, the Nigerian celebrity singer, recently received a new expensive piece of jewellery, and his brother, Adewale Adeleke, took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Wizkid, Davido’s counterpart in the industry, sent in a tweet that was allegedly directed at him back in 2017. My people make una remember tell Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog speech, Wizkid wrote at the time.


The tweet, which is still up on Wizkid’s social media page, is one of the reasons why Davido has been associated with the “frog accent” insult on the internet from time to time.
In a recent post, Davido has shown that he has risen above the demeaning insult by transforming it into a piece of jewelry.

 

READ ALSO

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning…

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a…

Read;Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink DIOR bag worth over N1.5M

The singer flaunts his latest jewellery item, which is sculpted as a frog and features his signature 30BG tag, in a new video posted to his social media page.
Davido captioned the video, DISRESPECTFUL

His brother made a comment pertaining to this post saying:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink DIOR bag worth…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new seductive photos

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog voice” insult…

“N100k is nothing compared to a dinner date with me” – Mercy Eke

NLC president Ayubba Wabba, others declared wanted by El-Rufai

‘I am never backing down’ – Iyabo Ojo responds to Baba Ijesha being granted bail…

More than 400 websites publish fakenews about Buhari – Lai Mohammed

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her…

Abidemi Rufai, SSA to Ogun State Governor, Arrested For Fraud In The US

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More