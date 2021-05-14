D’banj signs former Big Brother Africa housemate, Feza Kessy as she becomes First Lady of DB Records

Nigerian veteran singer and entertainer, D’banj in a latest statement on Friday morning announced that he has signed a new artiste to his DB record label.

D’banj unveils the new artiste to be former Big Brother Africa housemate, Feza Kessy

D’banj gave the update via his official Twitter handle where he wrote, ”

I present to you

@FezaKessy

; FIRST LADY of #DBRecords

NEW MUSIC OUT TODAY!!!

Ooooshe!!!!”

Feza Kessy has also taken to her Instagram account to confirm the new deal as she shared a photo of the record label logo on her timeline.

See her post below;

Feza Tadei Kessy, simply known as Feza is a former Big Brother Africa housemate. She represented Tanzania during the eighth season of the show where she became the twentieth housemate to be evicted on Day 77 after receiving 4/15 votes to save.

She list music of Toni Braxton, Rihanna, Lauren Hill, Tiwa Savage and 2Fac as part of her favourites.