Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and changes pronouns to they/them

Popular singer, Demi Lovato in a recent statement has declared her status as a non-binary.

Lovato who identifies as pansexual shared the news in a video posted to Twitter Today, adding that she will be changing pronouns to they/them.

Demi shared the clip revealing her new identification with fans alongside a lengthy Twitter thread.

In the video, they said: ‘I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you.

‘Over the past year-and-a-half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

‘With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.’

‘I want to make it clear I’m still learning and coming into myself – I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.’

‘Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.

Demi went onto urge fans to ‘keep living in your truths,’ and sent ‘so much love’ to those who are still struggling to come to terms with their identity.

In a Twitter thread to accompany the video, the star added: ‘Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want and wish to be.

‘I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between.

‘This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.