‘Did they curse you?’ – Nigerians drag Lizzy Anjorin for saying Toyin Abraham mocked her

Nigerians on Instagram have dragged actress, Lizzy Anjorin for saying Toyin Abraham mocked her in the past.

According to Lizzy, Toyin Abraham mocked her in the past, spread false rumours about her and called her child an imbecile.

The new mum further averred that there are no bad fans on Instagram as she pointed out that many of her colleagues open a fake Instagram account to troll and attack each other.

Reacting to this;

@ceeybabe26 wrote: Madam,abeg rest ooo, channel your energy on your new baby.

@krs_tyana wrote: Toyin gave birth, you used her to rant. Now you have birth, same Toyin you are using to rant. She wan shepe fu yin ni (dem curse you ni) ahaja astagafurulai

@mademoiselles09 wrote: But how can you be certain it’s her that is doing all of these until you have concrete proof or catch her red-handed it’s all just speculations. You may very well be accusing her wrongly ooo. May God us all peace of mind

@taiwobola30 wrote: Who cares about all these nonsense! Go and take care of your newborn and stop stressing over people who care less about your existence.