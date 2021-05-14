TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two…

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment…

We don finish fasting be that o – Naira Marley says,…

‘Did they curse you?’ – Nigerians drag Lizzy Anjorin for saying Toyin Abraham mocked her

Entertainment
By Kafayat
The biggest Nigerian celebrity fights that shook the Social Media in 2019 (Photos)
Liz Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

Nigerians on Instagram have dragged actress, Lizzy Anjorin for saying Toyin Abraham mocked her in the past.

According to Lizzy, Toyin Abraham mocked her in the past, spread false rumours about her and called her child an imbecile.

The new mum further averred that there are no bad fans on Instagram as she pointed out that many of her colleagues open a fake Instagram account to troll and attack each other.

READ ALSO

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of…

Mixed reactions as Toyin Abraham kneels on her two legs to…

Reacting to this;

@ceeybabe26 wrote: Madam,abeg rest ooo, channel your energy on your new baby.

@krs_tyana wrote: Toyin gave birth, you used her to rant. Now you have birth, same Toyin you are using to rant. She wan shepe fu yin ni (dem curse you ni) ahaja astagafurulai

@mademoiselles09 wrote: But how can you be certain it’s her that is doing all of these until you have concrete proof or catch her red-handed it’s all just speculations. You may very well be accusing her wrongly ooo. May God us all peace of mind

@taiwobola30 wrote: Who cares about all these nonsense! Go and take care of your newborn and stop stressing over people who care less about your existence.

Via Kemi Filani News
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something better’ –…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

God has been faithful – BBNaija’s Kaisha recounts days she used to…

DJ Cuppy shares photos of her ‘Pomeranian sons’ Dúdú and FünFün as…

‘Did they curse you?’ – Nigerians drag Lizzy Anjorin for…

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of Mercy Johnson…

Yomi Fabiyi reveals everything Baba Ijesha told him after paying him a visit in…

Mixed reactions as Toyin Abraham kneels on her two legs to greet comedian,…

I am not going to be singing forever, I will move out of this country with my…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More