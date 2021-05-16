‘Divine, grace and peace ‘ -Mercy Johnson celebrates husband, Prince Okojie on his birthday

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson celebrated her husband, Prince Okojie in the simplest way on Instagram.

Sharing some photos she snapped with the celebrant, Mercy wrote;

“Divine grace and peace, Happy Birthday Prince LLNP babes”

Some of Mercy’s followers and colleagues in the entertainment industry stormed her comment section to drop some well wishes messages to the father of four;

@babarex0 wrote “Happy birthday senior man. Ur boy is loyal ooooo. @mercyjohnsonokojie is it ur birthday. Give our Oga chance jor.”

@realmercyaigbe wrote “Happy birthday Sir, thank you for all you do for my beautiful sis, God will keep elevating you in Jesus Name”

@jnrpope wrote “Happy birthday Boss, Wishing u many more awesome years to come in Jesus Name Amen”

@beautipresh_ wrote “Happy birthday sir more blessings my beautiful family”

@official_dacoster wrote “Happy blessed birthday daddy age gracefully”