DJ Cuppy accredits her many privileges to her father’s blood, sweat and tears

Billionaire daughter and popular disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola in a recent statement finally accredited her many privileges to her father, Femi Otedola’s blood, sweat and tears.

DJ Cuppy who is currently in her family house in Monaco applauded her father for his effort.

She wrote, ”I don’t talk about this much, but mornings like this; waking up at our penthouse in Monaco, my heart is filled with so much GRATITUDE. I am honoured and blessed to have a father as hardworking as mine

Despite building my own “Cuppy” empire, the TRUTH is that many of the privileges I enjoy are purely due to @realFemiOtedola’s blood, sweat, and tears over the years My only prayer is to one day be able to give my own children at least half the love and generosity I’ve received. Folded hands #FamilyFirst”