DJ Cuppy is my wife – Marriage counselor claims, she reacts

A motivational speaker cum marriage/relationship counsellor identified as Odegoodluck recently took to his Twitter handle to reveal his status with billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy.

The man in a statement declared that DJ Cuppy is his wife.

He wrote, ‘DJ Cuppy is my wife.’

While many were wondering if he was trying to motivate or inspire himself with the tweet, DJ Cuppy went on to like the tweet which has sparked mixed reactions.

See the post below;

As of now, DJ Cuppy has continued to keep her man a secret and at other times she claims she is not in a relationship.