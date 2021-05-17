DJ Cuppy schools those who call her ‘Money Miss Road’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
dj-cuppy-cries-out

Sensational Nigerian Djay, Cuppy Otedola has taken to Twitter to school people who call her money miss road.

According to Cuppy,  its not right to say money miss road, instead it is called money make road.

“It’s called money make road and not money miss road #CuppyDat #CuppyOnAMission” the 28-year-old tweeted.

Reacting to this;

@lanickky wrote “Alright then.. money make road it is”

@Rap6Xos wrote “Yeah money makes road when you have a very positive control over it
It missed road when you coercively and recklessly dispense it
@cuppymusic
just with little time ahead of now, I will have a trip with you someday in same Jet”
@LarryBlack_0718 wrote “Let money miss road enter my account nah. AbegFolded hands … Extend this hand of fellowship to me as well”

@pretty_eva_ wrote “she no send una papa”

@Dollyblaze___ wrote “Money Sabi road instead”

Via Twitter
