“ Do background checks before getting married” — Singer, Kelly Hansome advises men as he tags influencers as prostitutes

Social Media drama
By San

Kelly Hansome, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, has encouraged men to conduct background checks on some popular people and influencers since some of them are “ashawos,” according to a new post on his Instagram page.
This follows blogger Blessing Okoro’s generalization of all women as “ashawo,” claiming that as long as they extend their legs for a guy to penetrate, they are all “ashawo.”

Read; ”Many celebrities suffer depression because they live fake lives” – Kelly Hansome says

On his page, Kelly Hansome wrote,

All the Ashawos have turned to public figures and influencers. They are now proudly justifying it publicly. That is why I advice young men of nowadays to be careful, especially we the celebrities. Every girl will be like her mother, just know this. So, before you date anyone, please conduct a proper background check. I’m not saying they’re condemned or anything like that, I’m just reminding you that a goat can never give birth to a lion. There are so many strong invisible forces daily distracting us all from facing reality. This is life, not a rehearsal. Ejikwala aka gi gbuo onwe gi, muru anya. 👀

Before you think of getting married to someone who thinks all women are prostitutes, remember she already told you. Ogwakwara gi agwa o so don’t complain. If your wife is a friend to such a person or persons, just know that she’s a member. Not saying you should run away from her but just know say she dey open leg wide. To realize is a very big thing so your problem is half solved knowing this fact. Na them. 💯

With these facts, I hereby break this table permanently. ❌

