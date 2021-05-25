Don Jazzy declares Wizkid the African artist of the decade

CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has declared Nigerian singer, Wizkid the African artist of the decade.

According to Don Jazzy’s reply in the comment section of Odesope Olajide on Instagram, Wizkid among other Nigerian singers is the artist of the decade.

Odesope wrote;

“Since Billboards awarded Drake the artist of the decade, who will you give that accolade to in African pop culture…”

Don Jazzy wrote;

‘Wiz”

See how some social media users reacted to Don Jazzy’s reply;

@dukeofspadess wrote “As much as I will hate to admit it’s Wiz! A lot might say David but forget Wiz was also a driving tool for David and is still very relevant today ! David is a great guy but artiste of the Decade is Wiz!”

@dammy_nice_01 wrote “@donjazzy dat don Baba big head nah truth full am !!!”

@ceezydgreat wrote “@donjazzy I love this man so much! Always saying the truth”