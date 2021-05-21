‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going to be crazy’ – Naira Marley issues stern warning

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has taken to Instagram to warn people not to watch his next musical video because of how crazy it will be.

According to Naira Marley, anyone who is not a marlian should not watch his next musical video because it will be crazy and he does not want complains.

In his words;

“Don’t watch ‘Coming’ video if you are not a marlian ooo pls… I don’t want to hear complain o because the video is gonna be crazyyyyyy… well you know what to expect sha… is it not me”

Reacting to this;

@oba_catalyst wrote “Marlians no get brain or moral compass, right? Senseless boy with empty skull followers. How can you say you will have sex with mother and child? Is he normal? Even if some families are useless, you don’t do and talk for Sanity sake!”

@mevenasplace wrote “This one wey wan do him, mother and sister, first for testing.Abeg video them make the world watch unrepentant male dog”

@enaija_pic_edit wrote “Why won’t he disrespect women when women are always disrespecting themselves in his music videos”