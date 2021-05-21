TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing fights dirty with a troll who accused…

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going to be crazy’ – Naira Marley issues stern warning

Entertainment
By Kafayat
naira-marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has taken to Instagram to warn people not to watch his next musical video because of how crazy it will be.

According to Naira Marley, anyone who is not a marlian should not watch his next musical video because it will be crazy and he does not want complains.

In his words;

READ ALSO

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle…

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts…

“Don’t watch ‘Coming’ video if you are not a marlian ooo pls… I don’t want to hear complain o because the video is gonna be crazyyyyyy…  well you know what to expect sha… is it not me”

Reacting to this;

@oba_catalyst wrote “Marlians no get brain or moral compass, right? Senseless boy with empty skull followers. How can you say you will have sex with mother and child? Is he normal? Even if some families are useless, you don’t do and talk for Sanity sake!”

@mevenasplace wrote “This one wey wan do him, mother and sister, first for testing.Abeg video them make the world watch unrepentant male dog”

@enaija_pic_edit wrote “Why won’t he disrespect women when women are always disrespecting themselves in his music videos”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she proudly flaunts…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private jet (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going to be…

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle Remi, Onyiii Alexx…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ – Nkechi Blessing…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three months

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira Marley over his…

Some of us still have sleepless nights just to make ends meet – Tacha

I have a right to threesome as long as it’s legal and consensual –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More