Don’t you get scared?- BBNaija’s Leo queries those fond of collecting expensive gifts from admirers they do not like

BBNaija reality star, Leo DaSilva recently took to his social media timeline to ask a very interesting question that has to do with receiving gift from admirers.

Leo in his statement asked why people take expensive gifts from admirers they know they aren’t interested in having any personal thing with.

Asking if people who collect such gifts aren’t scared, Leo wrote;

”How do you people accept expensive gifts from admirers you don’t want anything personal to do with? Don’t you get scared?”

The tweet has sparked different reactions on social media as some stressed that there’s nothing wrong with it as the admirer was not forced to give.

Others however supported Leo.