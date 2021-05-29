TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her…

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds…

Don’t you get scared?- BBNaija’s Leo queries those fond of collecting expensive gifts from admirers they do not like

Entertainment
By Olumide
Leo

BBNaija reality star, Leo DaSilva recently took to his social media timeline to ask a very interesting question that has to do with receiving gift from admirers.

Leo in his statement asked why people take expensive gifts from admirers they know they aren’t interested in having any personal thing with.

See also: Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds another lady

READ ALSO

Dating many girls is just a way of confusing enemies from…

”Special is how he makes me feel” Ehi Ogbebor…

Asking if people who collect such gifts aren’t scared, Leo wrote;

”How do you people accept expensive gifts from admirers you don’t want anything personal to do with? Don’t you get scared?”

The tweet has sparked different reactions on social media as some stressed that there’s nothing wrong with it as the admirer was not forced to give.
Others however supported Leo.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with Bitcoin

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Remi Tinubu discloses why she deals with her enemies without reporting to her…

“Make things easy for us” – Eva Alordiah admonish married men on the…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Lady narrates how a guy who recently asked her out went ahead to marry in a…

‘I’m so grateful for the fruit of life’- says Mc oluomo celebrates…

“We are blessed by grace not by choice,” BBN’s Ka3na blows hot at actress Uche…

BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More