Dr Sid reacts as Kelechi and Ndidi vibe to his song ‘Over the moon’ after Leicester City wins FA Cup (Video)

Nigerian football stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were part of the Leicester City team who won the FA Cup final vs. Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The game ended in a 1-0 win for Leicester City.

Following the victory, the two Nigerian footballs took to Leicester City dressing room to celebrate as they requested for the song ‘Over the moon’ by Nigerian singer, Dr Sid.

Reacting to the video which has since gone viral Dr Sid wrote via his Twitter handle, ”Congratulations

@Ndidi25

I’m soo happy for you and

@67Kelechi

well deserved cup.”

Watch the video below;

Congratulations @Ndidi25 I’m soo happy for you and @67Kelechi well deserved cup win. pic.twitter.com/jtOlIqcckq — Dr Dr SID (@IamDrSID) May 15, 2021

Nigerians have taken to social media to join the two football stars in their latest win.

Dr Sid happens to be one of Nigerian veteran singers.