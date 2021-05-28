EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with Bitcoin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a suspected online fraudster who allegedly sought to use Bitcoin to purchase a Range Rover for N44 million.
The EFCC’s Advance Fee Fraud Section accuses the suspect, Tobiloba Aramide Ogundiyan, of conducting internet fraud and transferring his loot into cryptocurrencies.

The agency issued the following statement:

Ogundiyan acquired his ill-gotten wealth from internet fraud, layered it into a Bitcoin account and finally integrated it by approaching a car shop owner in Lekki to purchase a Range Rover Vela P380 2018 model worth N44,000,000 ($97,626 USD in Bitcoin) sometime in March 2021.

The anti-graft agency said the suspect and seven others were arrested by the commission’s Lagos operatives on May 18, 2021 at River View Estate, Lekki, Lagos for alleged computer-related fraud.

Other suspects are Samson Alabi Afolabi; Adebayo Dolapo Olumide; Daniel Boluwatife Akinwunmi; Moses Segun; Kelechi Thankgod Felix; Adeleke Godwin Tofunmi and Adewale Dapo Victor.

Exhibits recovered include electronic gadgets (handsets, laptops), exotic cars, expensive jewelleries and antiques etc.

The EFCC said in the course of its investigation, it found that apart from computer-related fraud, some of the suspects had completed the three stages of money laundering i.e. placement, layering and integration.

