Erica to begin her own reality show titled ‘Inside life with Erica’ (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
erica2

Big Brother Naija reality star, Erica is set to begin her reality show titled, ‘Inside Life With Erica.’

According to the 27-year-old during a live video chat on Instagram, the reality show will being on the 9th of June and would air on Channel 322.

Watch video below;

The latest statement has sparked reactions from her fans and followers as many of them revealed they can’t wait to watch it.

Others however felt it’s unnecessary.

Recall that Big Brother Naija lockdown winner and Erica’s fellow housemate, Laycon also had his reality show some months back.

See also: BBNaija Laycon’s reality show titled ‘I Am Laycon’ to commence tomorrow (Photo)

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the BBNaija house during the lockdown edition.

