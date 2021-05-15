Evangelist Edet admonish Gospel singer, Chidinma for not changing her manner of dressing after claiming to be born again

Victor Edet, a controversial Facebook Evangelist, has chastised Chidinma Ekile, a newly-converted Gospel singer, for not modifying her fashion style while claiming to be born-again.

His post on Facebook reads ;

WHEN a Person becomes Born Again everything about that Person Changes both Inwardly and Outwardly, The way he or she Walks, Speaks, Dresses will Change automatically.

–

This Girl, Chidinma Claims to be Born Again, but she still Dresses almost the same way she used to Dress while in the World. The way you Dress in the World shouldn’t be the same way you should Dress in the Lord, There MUST be a Change if you have truly encountered the Lord. You can’t be Born Again and still Wear Make-up, Earrings, Eyelash, False Nails, Weavon, Attachment, Rings and Trouser. Those things are from Satan and it is of the World.