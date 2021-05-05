Everyone is still figuring life out – Mercy Eke advises against online pressure

Big Brothers Naija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke has taken to social media to advise her numerous fans and followers concerning life.

Mercy Eke in her statement advised fans not to be pressured by what they see online.

She noted that everyone is still trying to figure life out.

She wrote, ”Everyone is still figuring life out. Please don’t get pressured by what you see online.”

Mercy Eke is one of the biggest stars from the Pepper dem edition that continues to thrive and shine till date.

She has been able to build a huge fan base around her self and her fans go by the name ‘mercenaries.’

She recently ended her relationship with fellow housemate Ike.