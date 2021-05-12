‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something better’ – Churchill shade ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Successful business guru, Churchill Olakunle has taken to Instagram to shade his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

According to Churchill, he never lost anything in his life.. instead, he replaced with something better.

In his words;

“The best thing about life is that everything I’ve ever lost has been replaced with something better. I never lack. I just transition”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@iam_dthickqueen wrote “Nwoke Zukwanike!!!! Tonto really dodged a bullet with you…Enjoy ur marriage with ur sister in peace pls”

@nene_george wrote “Well sorry to say this Rosy is not better than Tonto. I come in peace”

@malikdeking wrote “Trying so hard to cover up his pain, posting fake love up and down”

@jospheenah wrote “At this point, this man is obsessed with tonto peridot”

@jemimah.___ wrote “lol. he’s trying so hard to make Tonto talk. but it’s clearly not working. he should rest”

 

Via Instagram
