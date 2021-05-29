Ex Rapper Eva calls out married men who don’t wear their wedding bands

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian former rapper and singer, Eva Alordiah in a latest post vis social media account has called out married men who are in the habit od of not using their wedding bands.

Eva in the post she shared via her Instagram account noted that married men that are not wearing their wedding bands are not making things easy for single ladies.

She stressed that it’s sad to hear that a man is already married with kids when a single woman has already planned how the relationship is going to work out.

Eva urged the married men to stay cuffed as this will help women in separating them from the single ones.

See her post below:

