TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s…

Nigerians react as Vector allegedly mocks Pastor Adeboye over the…

Pastor Adeboye hosts communion service after son’s death

It is for Sophia – Reactions as Davido buys his daughter,…

Families of Ada Jesus announces her burial date

Davido and Chioma affairs hit new low as she calls him…

See Why God Didn’t Reveal Son’s Death To Pastor Adeboye –…

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu mourns with Pastor Adeboye over the death…

“Fairly used but still in good condition ” Princess…

“Fairly used but still in good condition ” Princess Shyngle jokes about her divorce

Entertainment
By Olumide
Princess Shyngle

Popular actress, Princess Shyngle in a recent statement joked about her divorce.

Princess Shyngle who has survived quite a lot this year, including alleged domestic violence, a divorce, and a suicide attempt, seemed in good spirits as she took to Instagram to share a meme.

See also:Princess Shyngle reportedly rushed to hospital in an ambulance after attempting suicide again

READ ALSO

Princess Shyngle reportedly rushed to hospital in an…

“Worst country and people in history” Princess…

The meme reads: Do you still remember when I said I was taken… They have returned me…”

She added in the caption: “They’ve returned me oh. Fairly used but still in very good condition.”

See her post below;

The actress also recently renounced her Gambian citizenship where she blasted the country.

“Worst country and people in history” Princess Shyngle denounces her country of origin

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Dare

Nigerians react as Vector allegedly mocks Pastor Adeboye over the death of his…

Pastor Adeboye hosts communion service after son’s death

It is for Sophia – Reactions as Davido buys his daughter, Imade a Range…

Families of Ada Jesus announces her burial date

Davido and Chioma affairs hit new low as she calls him ‘bro’

See Why God Didn’t Reveal Son’s Death To Pastor Adeboye – Olusegun Bamgbose

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Davido and Chioma affairs hit new low as she calls him ‘bro’

Rest little boy – Tolani Baj to Kiddwaya after he reacted to her tweet…

Reactions as Ka3na says well-behaved women rarely make history

Nobody will do it the way he has done it – Asa Asika says as Davido clocks…

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife celebrate 17yrs wedding anniversary (Vide)

“Fairly used but still in good condition ” Princess Shyngle jokes…

See Why God Didn’t Reveal Son’s Death To Pastor Adeboye – Olusegun Bamgbose

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More