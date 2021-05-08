“Fairly used but still in good condition ” Princess Shyngle jokes about her divorce

Popular actress, Princess Shyngle in a recent statement joked about her divorce.

Princess Shyngle who has survived quite a lot this year, including alleged domestic violence, a divorce, and a suicide attempt, seemed in good spirits as she took to Instagram to share a meme.

See also:Princess Shyngle reportedly rushed to hospital in an ambulance after attempting suicide again

The meme reads: Do you still remember when I said I was taken… They have returned me…”

She added in the caption: “They’ve returned me oh. Fairly used but still in very good condition.”

See her post below;

The actress also recently renounced her Gambian citizenship where she blasted the country.

“Worst country and people in history” Princess Shyngle denounces her country of origin