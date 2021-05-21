Falz celebrates his father, Femi Falana’s birthday with throwback photos

Nigerian singer, actor and comedian, Folarin Falana better known as Falz who is also a lawyer recently took to his social media timeline to celebrate his father Femi Falana SAN on his birthday.

Falz who unlike his father move to the entertainment industry rather than being a lawyer shared some throwback photos of his father, Femi Falana, who marked his birthday on Thursday.

The rapper in his post appreciated his old man for staying true to himself through the years. He also thanked the senior Falana for being a great father, teacher, mentor, idol among other things.

Falz submitted that he is indeed blessed to be the son of the top Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist.

In his words:

“Thank you for staying true through the years. For being a great father, teacher, mentor, idol, brother & friend all in one body. I am blessed to be your son. Happy Birthday, Dad.”

See the photos below;