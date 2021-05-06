Families of Ada Jesus announces her burial date

Families of late comedienne, Ada Jesus have announced her burial date.

Recall that on the 21st of April, Ada was reported dead after battling kidney problem which led to a partial stroke.

The mother of one later suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the ICU where she gave up the ghost.

A few weeks after her death, the Families of Ada have released an obituary stating her burial arrangements.

According to the obituary, a Christain Wake keep and Comedy nite will be held on Thursday, May 27, and will be laid to rest in Oguta, Imo state on Friday, May 28.

Reacting to this;

@Remyomo wrote;Ada “Hmmmmmm why burying her at her husband place… I no trust that guy at all.”.

@EbukaG.N wrote; “To all those who have jess 1-kidney, wish her RIP and pass jejely. Me I nor kuku get spare one”.