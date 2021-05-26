Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva shower accolades on Toyin Abraham

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood stars, Femi Adebayo and Joke Silva have taken out time on Instagram to shower accolades on actress, Toyin Abraham.

According to Femi Adebayo and Joke Silva, Toyin is a very good actress and she deserves the praises.

In Joke’s words;

“OLUWATOYIN OMO ABRAHAM !!! AYA AJEYEMI !!! MUMMY IRE !!! ACTOR of Life GOD BLESS YOU @toyin_abraham
The curse causeless shall not stand. You are covered in the BLOOD of your KING. ON THE SET OF #OGUNDABEDE
(KING OF THIEVES)”

Taking to Joke’s comment section to appreciate her, Toyin wrote;

“Grandma @ajokesilva Thank you so mummy love u with all my heart and this just lifted my spirit more… Eshey ganni mummy mi”

Femi Adebayo wrote;

“OLUWATOYIN OMO ABRAHAM !!! AYA AJEYEMI !!! MUMMY IRE !!! ACTOR AIYE !!! GOD BLESS YOU @toyin_abraham PLEASE GUYS, HELP ME EMBARRASS TOYIN WITH PRAYERS O! STILL ON THE SET OF #OGUNDABEDE (KING OF THIEVES)”

Toyin replied Femi with;

“Broda Femi I love u so much and I can’t wait for the world to see it… I miss u and miss our mangoes and fried meat more”

 

 

Via Instagram
